Incessant rain inundates many parts of Jashore town

Incessant rain since yesterday has inundated Jashore town, leading to suffering for its residents, especially those living in low-lying areas.

According to Matiur Rahman of Air Base Meteorological Office in Jashore, the town witnessed 120mm of rainfall till last night. The rains are expected to continue for a few more days as the monsoon is fully active in the Bay.

Roads in Pipe Patti, Shankarpur, Chopdarpara, TB Clinic Road, Sashtitalapara, Kharki, Karbala Road, Rail Gate, Mujib Road, Bejpara Main Road, Piari Mohan Road, Bunopara, Chanchra, Bakchar Hushtala Road, Old Kasba, and Ghop Dhanpatti areas have been submerged.

"Even a little rain leads to the accumulation of knee-deep water in our area. People, especially the low-income ones living here, are in extreme trouble with their families," said Abdul Alim, a trader in the city's Karbala area.

It had been a while since the town last witnessed such a heavy downpour. However, waterlogging has been a prolonged monsoon problem in the area, reports our Benapole correspondent.

According to locals, the poor water drainage system of the town is to blame.

"The drains were built years ago, but they are of no use to us. They are always clogged, as the municipal authorities make no effort to clean them. This stops the water from draining," said Nadeem Hasan of Ghop Dhanpatti.

Jashore Municipality Mayor Haider Gani Khan Palash said, "Works will begin in the town very soon. The drainage system will be developed under that initiative. We hope this will solve the waterlogging problem for good."