Govt’s second round of talks with political parties today

The second round of dialogue between the interim government's advisers and several political parties will be held today.

The dialogue is part of the efforts to advance state reforms.

The Gono Forum, Liberal Democratic Party, Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote, 12-Party Alliance, Jatiya Mukti Council, Labour Party, Jatiya Party (Andalib), and several other parties are scheduled to participate in the talks at the state guest house, Jamuna, at 3:00pm.

Abul Kalam Azad Majumder, deputy press secretary to the chief adviser, made the announcement last week.

The advisers will seek the political parties' opinion on the reforms.

At the first session of the second round of talks on October 5, the BNP, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, and the Left Democratic Alliance took part.