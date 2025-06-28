Exporters, top chambers demand immediate end to NBR impasse

Top chambers today demanded immediate resolution of the crisis at the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as the ongoing strike by the revenue officials has disrupted exports, imports, and overall businesses.

At a press conference at the InterContinental Dhaka, top chambers, including the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association and the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, expressed grave concern as their businesses are affected.

Exporters fear the risk of losing work orders from international clothing retailers and brands as they cannot release goods from the ports because of a complete strike by the NBR officials, which began today, demanding the removal of its chairman and an end to what they term 'vengeful transfers'.

"It is a matter of our existence. We want an immediate solution," said BGMEA President Mahmud Hasan Khan Babu at the conference.

Leaders of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Bangladesh Chamber of Industries, and the Bangladesh Employers' Federation were also present at the press conference.