Exhibition hall, symbol of North Korea-China friendship, closed: Turbulence between Kim and Xi

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on June 21, 2019 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Photo: KCNA via REUTERS

The "footprint tribute," known to commemorate the stroll and friendship building between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping during Kim's visit to Dalian, China, in May 2018, has recently been identified to be removed.

According to multiple sources, the tribute, which was located on the beach of Bangchui Island on the outskirts of Dalian where the two leaders walked and conversed, can no longer be found anymore, reports JoongAng Ilbo, a South Korean daily.

The photos recently obtained through North Korean sources by JoongAng Ilbo show only traces covered with black asphalt concrete where the footprints used to be.

JoongAng Ilbo also collected images from the past showing the tribute installed, with two pairs of footprints facing the same direction side by side. Although there has been no official announcement from China regarding the installation of the tribute, it is widely known to have been installed to commemorate the stroll of the two leaders.

In light of this, there is speculation in diplomatic circles that the removal of the footprints would have been impossible without President Xi's approval. A local source familiar with the matter told the daily: "there is a high possibility that the central government issued instructions for the removal."

Another source mentioned, "it is also known that the '7th Exhibition Hall,' previously located in a restaurant near the Bangchui Island beach, has been closed," adding, "Chairman Kim had also come by the exhibition hall as it displayed photos of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il's visits to Bangchui Island." The exact timing of the removal of the footprint tribute and the closure of the exhibition hall has not been confirmed.

Oh Kyung-seop, a researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said, "this decision seems to be made as there is no longer a need to maintain or manage the tribute, whether due to problems in North Korea-China relations or for any other reason."

Considering the symbolism inherent in the meeting between the two leaders, more questions are arising. Kim made a surprise visit to Dalian just a month before the first North Korea-US summit (June 12, 2018). Kim, who rode a private plane on his way to China, had a tight schedule in the order of official meeting, welcome dinner, stroll on the Bangchui Island beach, and luncheon with President Xi. The highlight of the event was the beach stroll.

At that time, the two leaders walked side by side, showcasing their friendship with only interpreters accompanying them. Bangchui Island has been a place where Chinese leaders have visited to host foreign leaders or relax since the time of Mao Zedong. Kim Il-sung, Kim Jong-un's grandfather, also visited the island many times. This location also serves as the background of Kim and Xi's 'stroll diplomacy'.

CCTV, China's state-owned news outlet, repeatedly aired scenes of the two leaders strolling on the Bangchui Island beach. Korean Central News Agency said that Kim described North Korea-China relations as a "new heyday" and "an inseparable one body" to which President Xi responded, "the two countries are destined partners, bound by an unchanging relationship of loyalty."

Against this backdrop, some view the disappearance of the footprint tribute and the closure of the exhibition hall as indications of turbulence in the relationship between the two countries.

In fact, recently, the North Korean Foreign Ministry exhibited an unusual stance by issuing a statement criticizing China along with the ROK and Japan immediately after the trilateral summit on May 27. On the same day, North Korea launched a military reconnaissance satellite. This can be interpreted as a clear expression of dissatisfaction with China by Chairman Kim.