Ethiopian Airlines to launch direct flights between Dhaka and Addis Ababa

Africa's leading carrier Ethiopian Airlines is set to launch direct flight on the Addis Ababa-Dhaka-Addis Ababa route from November 2.

Initially, the airlines will operate five Boeing B787 Dreamliner flights per week on this route.

"Bangladesh is a dynamic and growing market, and we are confident that our modern fleet and exceptional service will meet the needs of travellers between our two regions," said Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, in a press release today.

This service will have a significant contribution to the socio-economic ties of both countries and beyond, added the press release.

"The route will offer various connecting flights to the Bangladeshi expatriates in compatible fare as the airline, the biggest network in Africa, connects all major cities of Europe and North America from Addis Ababa, the base of the Ethiopian Airlines," said Shohag Hossain, managing director of Rhythm Group, the airline's General Sales Agent in Bangladesh.

He said the Ethiopian airline, operating across 10 US destinations, plans to conduct daily flights to Dhaka soon after initiating the operation of commercial scheduled flights in Bangladesh in November.