CU students asked to vacate halls

Chittagong University authorities have ordered students to vacate halls today citing safety concerns.

The decision followed an emergency syndicate meeting held online at 10:30am.

The university was supposed to have a seven-day monsoon vacation from tomorrow.

The administration ordered female students to leave the residential hall by 6:00pm today. All other students must vacate by 10:00pm.

This decision comes in response to violent incidents linked to the ongoing quota reform movement.

The syndicate cited safety concerns as the primary reason.

Since the violence in Chattogram on Tuesday, student attendance has dropped significantly, according to several students in the residential halls.

General students complained that Chhatra League workers obstructed ordinary students at the university's Zero Point today.

When contacted, Chittagong University Assistant Proctor Enamul Haque said, "The syndicate meeting has just ended. After reviewing the overall situation, all students have been instructed to leave the hall within the specified time."

He also noted that the university's monsoon vacation starts tomorrow.

Students have already left the campus. So today the campus is very empty, he added.

Regarding Tuesday's search at the main gate, he explained, "The search was conducted yesterday for the sake of security. We were also trying to prevent outsiders from entering the campus."

He also said that the current situation on campus is normal.