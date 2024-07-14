Councillor found dead in Naogaon waterbody

A man was found dead today in a waterbody in Naogaon, police said.

The deceased is Mizanur Rahman, 40, a councillor of Nazirpur Municipality in Patnitola upazila.

Mizanur, a councillor of ward 9, went missing after leaving his home yesterday morning, Mozaffar Hossain, Officer-in-Charge of Patnitola upazila, said quoting family members.

Mizanur has been staying at his home alone, he added.

Locals discovered a body floating in Buridah Beel this morning and informed the police.

Law enforcers later identified the body as Rahman's and sent it to Naogaon General Hospital for an autopsy.