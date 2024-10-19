CAB forms 5-member committee to identify REB-PBS disputes

Consumers Association of Bangladesh today formed a five member citizens' committee to identify the dispute between Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (REB) and other Palli Bidyut Samitis (PBS) across the country.

In a press release, the rights organisation said the committee, headed by Prof M Shamsul Alam, chief of CAB's national committee for the disposal of consumers' complaints, will place their recommendation within the next 10 working days.

Other members are former Dhaka University professors Badrul Imam and MM Akash, Janangirnagar University Prof Sharmind Neelormi and CAB law adviser Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua.

The CAB press release said the power system is at risk due to the dispute between REB and PBSs. Officials and employees of around 60 of the total 80 PBSs halted power supply for a certain period of time on October 17 resulting in hundreds of thousands of rural people suffering.

"There is a fear among people that huge number of consumers may face a more severe situation any time," reads the CAB press release, adding that the fear was part of their consideration when forming the citizens committee.