Sun Sep 1, 2024 06:11 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 1, 2024 10:11 PM

All govt employees asked to submit wealth statements

The government has asked all government employees to submit their wealth statements.

Dr Md Mokhles ur Rahman Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration gave the instruction today, said Mohammad Zakir Hossain, senior information officer of the ministry.

On August 25, Prof Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser to the interim government, in his address to the nation said, "Government employees should regularly submit their wealth statements.‍"

"All our advisers will publish their asset details as soon as possible. Regular asset disclosure will be made mandatory for all government servants," he added.

