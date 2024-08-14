Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 14, 2024 01:58 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 02:07 PM

Crime & Justice

Judiciary staff must submit income statements in 10 working days

Says Asif Nazrul
Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 14, 2024 01:58 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 02:07 PM
Asif Nazrul

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul today said officials and employees of the judiciary have to submit their income statements within 10 working days.

The adviser said this at a press briefing at the law ministry.

He further said all false and fraudulent cases filed between July 1 and August 5 in Dhaka city centring student movement will be withdrawn by Thursday.

Besides, all the cases filed against protesters of quota-reform movement for harassment would be withdrawn by August 31, he added.

