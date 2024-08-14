Judiciary staff must submit income statements in 10 working days

Says Asif Nazrul

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul today said officials and employees of the judiciary have to submit their income statements within 10 working days.

The adviser said this at a press briefing at the law ministry.

He further said all false and fraudulent cases filed between July 1 and August 5 in Dhaka city centring student movement will be withdrawn by Thursday.

Besides, all the cases filed against protesters of quota-reform movement for harassment would be withdrawn by August 31, he added.