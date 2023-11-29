4-member EU election monitoring mission arrives today

A four-member European Union election monitoring mission will arrive in Bangladesh today.

Foreign ministry officials have confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

Earlier, the EU communicated to Bangladesh that they were not sending a full-fledged election observation mission.

The decision was made after it sent an election exploratory mission in September.

The EU cited doubts about the conducive environment for polls and funding shortages as reasons for not sending the full-fledged mission.

Later, the EU said it would send a four-member expert mission that will stay in Bangladesh for two months.

It will formally start its work in Bangladesh on Sunday.