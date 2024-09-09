Tearful Sinner dedicates US Open title to seriously ill aunt

A tearful Jannik Sinner dedicated his US Open title victory on Sunday to his aunt, who he revealed is battling serious ill health, admitting: "I don't know how much longer I will have her in my life".

World number one Sinner, 23, clinched his second Grand Slam title of the season when he swept aside Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 before fighting back tears on the trophy podium.

"I love tennis, I practice a lot for these stages but I realise that there is also a life away from the tennis courts and I would like to dedicate this to my aunt who is not feeling well," said Sinner.

"I don't know how much longer I will have her in my life. It's nice I can still share these moments with her. She is an important person in my life and still is.

"If there was a wish I could make I would wish good health on everyone but unfortunately it's not possible."

Sinner had arrived in New York under a cloud after it was revealed he had failed two drug tests but escaped sanction.

He was cleared of all wrong-doing although some fellow players questioned the decision, suggesting that Sinner may have benefitted from preferential treatment due to his high-profile status in the sport.

"This title means so much because the last period of my career was not easy. My team have supported me every day and thank you to the people who are close to me," said Sinner.

"I'm happy and proud to spend this moment with my team. I've had so many big wins this season, starting in Australia and playing well to give me confidence for now."

He added: "The work never stops. I know I can still improve but you have to be proud of what you have and then work for the rest."

Sinner's win shattered American hopes of a first home male champion at the majors in 21 years.

Andy Roddick was the last US man to win a Grand Slam title in New York in 2003.

Fritz, the first American man in a Slam final since Roddick at Wimbledon in 2009, said he was determined to bounce back and claim a maiden major.

"It has been an amazing two weeks and first off congrats to Jannik, he played a great match. It's really impressive. He was too good," said the world number 12.

"Being an American at the US Open is just incredible, feeling the love all week.

"I know we have been waiting for a champion for a long time so I'm sorry I couldn't get it done this time but I'm going to keep working and hopefully I'll get it done next time so thank you."