Sinner sets up Medvedev US Open quarterfinal showdown

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after beating USA's Tommy Paul during their men's singles round of 16 match on day eight of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 2, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

World number one Jannik Sinner defeated Tommy Paul on Monday to reach the US Open quarter-finals where he will take on Daniil Medvedev for the fourth time this year.

Sinner recovered from 4-1 down in the first set to go through 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 in a big-hitting clash with the 14th seeded American.

The 23-year-old Italian is the only man to have made the quarter-finals of all four majors this season.

He captured his maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January by defeating Medvedev from two sets down.

Fifth-ranked Medvedev, the 2021 champion in New York and runner-up last season, reached the quarter-finals for the fifth time in six years by defeating Portugal's Nuno Borges in straight sets.

On Monday, Sinner overcame the shock of slipping a double break down to dominate the opening two tiebreaks.

Breaks of serve in the second and sixth games of the third set ended Paul's lingering resistance.