Sabalenka returns to rankings summit after Swiatek dominance

Tennis
AFP, Paris
Tue Oct 22, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 12:02 AM

Tennis

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after winning her semi final match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. Photo: Reuters

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka said on Monday she hopes to stay at the top of the world rankings a little longer than last time after returning to the number one WTA spot.

The 26-year-old jumped above Poland's French Open champion Iga Swiatek thanks to year-end adjustments in the standings.

This season's US and Australian Open champion Sabalenka spent just eight weeks at the top of the rankings in September 2023.

"N1...," she said on X, formerly Twitter.

"Let's see for how long this time," she added.

Sabalenka has lost just one match since mid-August in a run which included her success at Flushing Meadows and her next tournament could be the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia on November 2-9.

Swiatek, who won her third straight Roland Garros title in June, had held the top ranking since late last year.

