'Don't leave tennis', Djokovic tells Nadal after 'amazing rivalry'

Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Spain's Rafael Nadal pose after their third place match. Photo: Reuters

Novak Djokovic implored long-time adversary Rafael Nadal to put off his planned retirement after defeating the Spaniard Saturday in what was likely to be the final chapter of their "amazing rivalry".

"Don't leave tennis, man," Djokovic said in an on-court interview after beating Nadal in straight sets 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) at the "Six Kings Slam" exhibition in Saudi Arabia.

He added that their battles over the years had been "very intense" and told Nadal he hoped they could one day "sit on a beach somewhere" and have a drink.

Nadal, 38, announced on October 10 that he would retire from tennis after the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga next month.

Organisers of the Saudi event billed Saturday's match as perhaps Nadal's last singles contest as a professional.

Nadal said Thursday he was unsure whether he would be fit enough to play singles in Malaga.

Djokovic and Nadal –- two of the sport's famed "Big Three" along with Roger Federer –- had faced each other 60 times on the main tour prior to Saturday's exhibition match, with Djokovic holding a narrow 31-29 edge.

Their last encounter came during the Paris Olympics on the same Roland Garros courts where Nadal won 14 French Open titles, though Djokovic triumphed easily 6-1, 6-4.

Djokovic has racked up 24 Grand Slam titles in his career, two more than Nadal.

Saturday's match was mostly one-sided, with Nadal spraying errors and Djokovic wrapping up the first set in just 31 minutes.

Feeding off the support of the partisan crowd who openly cheered Djokovic's double-faults, Nadal rallied to push the second set to a tie-break, reeling off winners and even treating fans to one last iconic fist pump before succumbing to Djokovic.

"It's great to see him still fighting even though he's had injuries and struggles," Djokovic, 37, told a post-match press conference.

It was "a very emotional day, special day" because it was the "last time I play my biggest rival, Nadal," he added.

"I've witnessed Andy Murray retiring this year, Roger (Federer) a few years ago as well. And now Rafa, you know. It's tough in some way to see them go, because all of my career, basically, I've played with them."

After being presented with a golden tennis racket, Nadal in turn thanked Djokovic for the "amazing rivalry" and "for all the moments that we shared on court".

Sinner downs Alcaraz

In the exhibition final on Saturday, Australian Open and US Open winner Jannik Sinner outlasted French Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, avenging his loss in Beijing earlier this month.

"I wake up in the morning trying to understand the ways how to beat him," Sinner said in an on-court interview after winning the match 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-3, adding that he hoped their rivalry would last "as long as possible".

Alcaraz has a 6-4 edge in head-to-head tour contests.

Saudi Arabia's push into tennis took off last year with its first ATP Tour event –- the Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah –- and exhibition matches pitting Djokovic against Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka against Ons Jabeur.

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) announced in April that Riyadh would host the next three editions of the Tour Finals, featuring the top eight singles players and doubles teams.

The 2024 showpiece will be staged from November 2-9.

Earlier this year, Nadal was named ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation.

The tennis world's embrace of Saudi Arabia has drawn some criticism, notably from greats Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova who have voiced concern about the kingdom's record of human rights abuses.

Djokovic said he did not know if he, like Nadal, would spend more time in Saudi Arabia post-retirement but he said he was focussing on what he described as the positives there.

"There's always going to be criticism. You can always focus on good things or bad things," he said.

"You know, it just depends on the perspective, like anything in life."