Tennis
AFP, Paris
Tue Jun 4, 2024 09:18 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 4, 2024 09:20 PM

Most Viewed

Tennis

Djokovic out of French Open with knee injury

AFP, Paris
Tue Jun 4, 2024 09:18 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 4, 2024 09:20 PM
PHOTO: REUTERS

Novak Djokovic withdrew from the French Open ahead of his quarter-final against Casper Ruud due to a knee injury suffered in the previous round, tournament organisers announced on Tuesday.

"Due to a torn medial meniscus in his right knee (discovered during an MRI scan performed today), Novak Djokovic... has been forced to withdraw from the Roland Garros tournament," organisers said in a statement.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

World number one and 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic was due to play Ruud on Wednesday for a place in the last four. Djokovic defeated Ruud in last year's final at Roland Garros.

The 37-year-old Djokovic had cast doubt over his fitness following Monday's five-set win over Francisco Cerundolo, admitting he needed anti-inflammatory drugs to get through the match.

Djokovic blamed the "slippery" Philippe Chatrier court for the injury he sustained early in the second set of his 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory over Cerundolo.

"I don't know what will happen tomorrow or after tomorrow if I'll be able to step out on the court and play. You know, I hope so. Let's see what happens," Djokovic said after the match.

Related topic:
Novak DjokovicFrench openTennis
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Djokovic skips Madrid Open

1m ago

Gauff beats Jabeur to reach French Open semifinals

6h ago

Nadal wants to lose fear factor

3w ago

Nadal bidding to avoid early French Open exit

1w ago

Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

1w ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

বড় শহরে বিজেপি, পিছিয়ে পড়া অঞ্চলে কংগ্রেসের জোট এগিয়ে

এখন পর্যন্ত ফলাফলে দেখা যাচ্ছে, বিজেপি একক সংখ্যাগরিষ্ঠতা না পেলেও, টানা তৃতীয়বারের মতো ক্ষমতায় যাচ্ছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ছাত্র রাজনীতি ও অন্যান্য

ছাত্রত্ব হারানো গালিব মিথ্যা পরিচয়ে হয়েছেন রাবি ছাত্রলীগের সা. সম্পাদক

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification