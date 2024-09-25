Tennis
Reuters
Wed Sep 25, 2024 07:10 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 25, 2024 07:12 PM

Most Viewed

Tennis

Alcaraz hopes Davis Cup will not be Nadal's 'last dance'

Reuters
Wed Sep 25, 2024 07:10 PM Last update on: Wed Sep 25, 2024 07:12 PM
Photo: Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz welcomed the addition of Rafa Nadal to Spain's Davis Cup team for the quarter-finals in November and hoped the event in Malaga will not mark the end of the 22-times Grand Slam champion's career.

Nadal was a surprise choice for the Nov. 19-24 Final 8. The 38-year-old last competed at the Paris Olympics in July and subsequently missed the U.S. Open and the Laver Cup this month over fitness concerns.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Nadal has said he expects to end his injury-plagued career this year after a hip injury that required surgery limited his appearances in 2023, and there has been speculation the Davis Cup could be his last event.

"It's always great having Rafa around. I miss him. I'm not going to lie, I missed him in the Laver Cup. Obviously, as much time as I can spend with him, it's a privilege for me," said Alcaraz, who partnered Nadal in doubles at the Paris Games.

"I don't want to think that it's a potential last dance for him in Malaga. I just want to ... enjoy seeing him on court as much as I can.

"It's great support having him in the team. He can bring a lot of experience to the Davis Cup."

Nadal had targeted a return at the Laver Cup before eventually withdrawing and the Spaniard has not said where he plans to play before the Davis Cup.

Alcaraz, who was stunned by unseeded Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round of the U.S. Open, said guiding Team Europe to victory in the Laver Cup was the perfect preparation for the China Open, which begins on Thursday.

"I played great matches in the Laver Cup, which helped me a lot to have more confidence coming to this tournament," Alcaraz told reporters in Beijing.

"I beat Ben Shelton, who was playing great, and Taylor Fritz, who came from the final in New York.

"Having those victories, it's great for my confidence and level to come here with extra energy knowing I'm ready to do a good result, knowing that I have a really tough draw."

Related topic:
Carlos AlcarazRafael NadalDavis Cup 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Djokovic says don't write me off for Olympic gold

2m ago

Alcaraz says sorry for racquet smash in 'worst' career loss

1m ago
Carlos Carlos

Alcaraz downplays injury concerns as US Open looms

1m ago

Alcaraz cruises in first career Olympics match

1m ago

Djokovic to face Alcaraz in Olympics singles final

1m ago
|স্বাস্থ্য

ডেঙ্গু: ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ২ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৮৫৪

চলতি বছর এখন পর্যন্ত ডেঙ্গুতে মারা গেছেন ১৩৮ জন।

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

শেখ হাসিনার দেশে ফেরা তার ওপরই নির্ভর করছে: জয়

২ ঘণ্টা আগে