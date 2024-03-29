YouTube removes over 152K videos in Bangladesh

In the last quarter of 2023, YouTube, the video streaming platform owned by Google, implemented a significant content moderation strategy, leading to the removal of over nine million videos globally.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, YouTube, the video streaming platform owned by Google, removed over 9 million videos worldwide. In the same period, YouTube removed 2.25 million videos in India, making it the country with the highest number of video removals on the platform during this period. Bangladesh ranked 8th globally with 152,051 videos removed for failing to adhere to YouTube's community guidelines.

A notable aspect of this moderation effort is the reliance on technology, particularly machine learning, which was responsible for initially flagging more than 96% of the videos eventually removed. This indicates the effectiveness of artificial intelligence in identifying potential policy violations. Furthermore, over 53% of these videos were removed before receiving any views, showcasing YouTube's ability to preemptively limit the spread of harmful content.

The platform terminated over 20 million channels globally during the same quarter for violations of its community guidelines, predominantly for spam-related offenses. Additionally, more than 1.1 billion comments were removed globally for policy violations, with spam being the primary cause.

This global initiative also saw significant numbers of video removals in other countries, with Singapore and the United States following India in terms of removal volumes.