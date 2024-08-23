Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Fri Aug 23, 2024 06:27 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 23, 2024 06:33 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Windows 11 update will boost performance of Zen 5 CPUs: AMD

Tech & Startup Desk
Fri Aug 23, 2024 06:27 PM Last update on: Fri Aug 23, 2024 06:33 PM
Windows update
The new version of Windows 11, expected to be released next month, will bring noticeable performance improvements not only for Zen 5 CPUs but also for older Zen 4 and Zen 3 processors, according to AMD. Image: Clint Patterson/ Unsplash.

AMD has recently announced that Microsoft's upcoming Windows 11 update, version 24H2, will enhance the performance of its recently launched Zen 5 CPUs. The company's latest Ryzen 9000 series, which debuted earlier this month, has faced criticism for underperforming, as per initial reviews by users.

Central to this update is the optimisation of AMD-specific branch prediction code, a critical aspect of CPU performance. The new version of Windows 11, expected to be released next month, will bring noticeable performance improvements not only for Zen 5 CPUs but also for older Zen 4 and Zen 3 processors, according to AMD.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

While exact figures for older chips are still unknown, the company is projecting a 13% performance increase for its flagship 9950X CPU when running 'Far Cry 6' on the new Windows 11 24H2 update, compared to version 23H2. A 7 percent performance jump is also predicted for 'Cyberpunk 2077'.

AMD said that it is working with Microsoft to roll out this optional update, which will be available to all Windows 11 users soon.

Related topic:
AMDMicrosoftWindows 11
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Microsoft logo

Microsoft announces $2.2 bn AI, cloud investment in Malaysia

3m ago
Reddit CEO Steve Huffman on Microsoft

Microsoft must pay to search Reddit: CEO Steve Huffman

3w ago
Microsoft Windows 10

Microsoft to cease Windows 10 purchase from next month

1y ago
Handheld gaming console

SteamOS may challenge Windows in handheld gaming

6d ago
Nvidia

Nvidia eclipses Microsoft as world's most valuable company

2m ago
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

বন্যাকবলিত ফেনীর ৯১.৯ শতাংশ মোবাইল টাওয়ার অচল

সিলেট ও মৌলভীবাজারের যোগাযোগ ব্যবস্থা ব্যাহত হওয়ার আশঙ্কা করা হচ্ছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

এমন ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় বহু বছর দেখেনি কেউ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification