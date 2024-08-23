Windows 11 update will boost performance of Zen 5 CPUs: AMD

The new version of Windows 11, expected to be released next month, will bring noticeable performance improvements not only for Zen 5 CPUs but also for older Zen 4 and Zen 3 processors, according to AMD. Image: Clint Patterson/ Unsplash.

AMD has recently announced that Microsoft's upcoming Windows 11 update, version 24H2, will enhance the performance of its recently launched Zen 5 CPUs. The company's latest Ryzen 9000 series, which debuted earlier this month, has faced criticism for underperforming, as per initial reviews by users.

Central to this update is the optimisation of AMD-specific branch prediction code, a critical aspect of CPU performance. The new version of Windows 11, expected to be released next month, will bring noticeable performance improvements not only for Zen 5 CPUs but also for older Zen 4 and Zen 3 processors, according to AMD.

While exact figures for older chips are still unknown, the company is projecting a 13% performance increase for its flagship 9950X CPU when running 'Far Cry 6' on the new Windows 11 24H2 update, compared to version 23H2. A 7 percent performance jump is also predicted for 'Cyberpunk 2077'.

AMD said that it is working with Microsoft to roll out this optional update, which will be available to all Windows 11 users soon.