Which MacBook should you buy in 2024?

Which MacBook is the right one for you? Let's break down each model, see what makes sense, and find out which one is the most 'bang for your buck'. Image: Veeterzy/Pexels

If you're thinking about buying a MacBook right now, you are at the right time. Apple's current lineup is among the best it has ever been, featuring laptops that are powerful, portable, and practically perfect in every way. Whether it's the incredible battery life, stunning displays, or just how cool (literally) they run, Apple has nailed it. But with so many options, which MacBook is the right one for you? Let's break down each model, see what makes sense, and find out which one is the most 'bang for your buck'.

MacBook Air 13: The modern marvel

First up is the MacBook Air 13, now powered by the M3 chip. This isn't just a minor upgrade; it's a whole new beast. The 13.6-inch display is brighter and more vibrant, the bezels are slimmer, and the webcam is a significant upgrade. Apple even managed to make it lighter, despite the bigger screen. It's basically the perfect laptop for students or anyone who needs portability without compromising on style or performance.

The M3 chip is faster than the M2, and it will breeze through everyday tasks like web browsing, document editing, and media consumption. But keep in mind, it's not designed for high-performance workloads—there's no fan, less memory bandwidth, and fewer performance cores compared to the Pro models. In short, the MacBook Air 13 M3 is an amazing all-rounder for lighter tasks, but don't expect it to handle the heavy lifting without breaking a sweat.

Then there is the wildcard—the MacBook Air 13 with the M1 chip. Yeah, Apple brought it back from the dead. The M1 Air was a disruptor when it launched, and now you might be able to snag one at a discount. However, be cautious about future software support. Still, for casual use at a lower price, it's a no-brainer.

MacBook Air 15: The productivity powerhouse

Need more screen real estate but not the bulk of a MacBook Pro? Enter the MacBook Air 15 with the M3 chip. This model is all about boosting productivity with a 15-inch display, giving you more room to juggle multiple apps, documents, and spreadsheets. It is still lightweight, but you are trading some of that legendary Air portability for a larger screen.

However, a word of caution: don't just buy the Air 15 because it is bigger. Ask yourself: do you need more power down the line? If so, consider the MacBook Pro 14. It's nearly as portable, offers more performance, and has a keyboard that feels better for extended typing sessions.

Alternatively, you could stick with the Air 13 and pair it with an external monitor. That way, you get the best of both worlds: portability on the go and a larger display when you're at your desk.

MacBook Pro 14: The perfect balance

Now, let's step into Pro territory. The MacBook Pro 14, hands down, is my personal favourite. It strikes the perfect balance between performance and portability. If you're a software developer, designer, or creative professional, this is the MacBook you will love.

The 14.2-inch display is a stunner—mini-LED with a fast refresh rate that makes everything look buttery smooth. The M3 Pro and Max chips inside are way more powerful than what you get in the Air models, and with 18GB and 36GB of RAM as standard, you probably won't need to upgrade.

If you think the price is high, consider the previous generation with the M2 or even M1 chip. It's almost identical to the M2 version.

MacBook Pro 16: The ultimate performer

Finally, the MacBook Pro 16, is the mighty of them all. This is the one to get if you want the absolute best performance a MacBook can offer. The 16-inch display is not just big—it's luxurious. You will be more productive simply because you can fit more on the screen, and the battery life is just outstanding.

This model is perfect for those who work primarily off their laptop rather than an external monitor. If you do use an external display, though, you might be better off with the MacBook Pro 14. The performance is similar, especially if you're going for the M3 Pro chip. However, the Pro 16 has better cooling, meaning it can sustain higher performance for longer, which is only really necessary if you're opting for the M3 Max chip.

Another plus, the Pro 16 has a larger battery, so you will get even more work done without needing to plug in. And just like the Pro 14, if you're on a budget, consider grabbing the previous generation.

Important notes on buying a MacBook

Let's talk about strategy. First, always consider buying the base model. Customising your MacBook with more memory, storage, or a faster processor can get insanely expensive. Apple charges a premium for these upgrades. Instead of maxing out a lower-end model, consider stepping up to the next model. For example, the MacBook Pro 14 comes with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage as standard, which is enough for most people, plus you get a better display and superior speakers.

Second, don't try to make a MacBook Air into something it's not. No matter how much you upgrade it, the Air models aren't designed for high-performance tasks. They lack the memory bandwidth, cooling, and performance cores needed for demanding work and that's not something you can change by throwing more money at it. If you need power, just go for a MacBook Pro.

Final thought

Here's the deal: MacBooks hold their value incredibly well. So don't feel pressured to go all-in on the most expensive configuration just to "future-proof" yourself. It's often smarter to save that extra cash and upgrade to a newer model in a few years.