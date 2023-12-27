Which Logitech mouse should you go for?

In today's digital age, choosing a computer mouse can significantly impact daily productivity and comfort. Selecting the perfect mouse that aligns with your needs and preferences cannot be overstated.

Logitech offers a diverse range of mice tailored to various user requirements, whether you're working from home, in the office, or on the go. These mice are compatible with multiple devices and operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, iPadOS, and Android, and also if you care about the environment, as these mice boast carbon-neutral certification and are crafted using between 22% and 78% post-consumer recycled materials, with the packaging aligning with FSC™ standards.

This review will evaluate four popular Logitech productivity mice: the Signature M650, MX Anywhere 3S, M720 Triathlon, and MX Master 3S, based on design, build quality, comfort, performance, usability, features, connectivity, and battery life. Additionally, we will share experienced insights and recommendations to help you make an informed decision.

Productivity on a budget

The Logitech Signature M650 is a lightweight, versatile mouse with a compact size of 108.2 x 61 x 38.8 mm and a weight of 101.4g, making it easy to use and control. Available in three variations. The M650, being the smallest, is incredibly portable and suitable for those on the move.

Logitech's Advanced Optical Tracking technology offers precise tracking with a nominal 400 dpi and a maximum of 4000 dpi while maintaining low click latency. It features five customisable buttons, a matte finish on the top, a rubberised scroll wheel, and a nice grip with waves. The mouse is a versatile computing tool compatible with a wide range of operating systems, offering features like Logitech Flow for controlling multiple computers with a single mouse and Logitech Options+ app for seamless customisation.

The Logitech Bolt USB Receiver offers a wireless range of up to 33 feet and Bluetooth Low Energy Technology, providing superior performance and connectivity compared to standard Unifying receivers. It can pair with up to three devices via Bluetooth or USB. The mouse is powered by a single AA battery, providing extended usage without frequent replacements. It can last up to 24 months with the Logi Bolt USB Receiver and 20 months with Bluetooth.

The M650 is the most budget-friendly wireless mouse with a sleek design, reliable performance, and extended battery life, making it an excellent choice for users searching for a basic and affordable wireless mouse.

The little master

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3s is a compact, portable mouse engineered for mobile professionals. It has a curved and asymmetrical shape that fits well in small and medium hands and can be used with a claw or palm grip with dimensions measuring 100.5 x 65 x 34.4 mm and a weight of just 99g. The mouse features a low-profile layout, high build quality, and a distinctive metal scroll wheel with custom buttons. The clicking experience of the mouse is ultra-silent, with subtle and smooth clicks. This makes the MX Anywhere 3S a perfect choice for those working in quiet co-working environments. It's available in four colour options: graphite, pale grey, rose, and black.

It is equipped with Darkfield high-precision sensor technology, offering adjustable DPI settings ranging from 200 to 8000 DPI that can track on any surface, even glass. It features six buttons, including left and right-click, back and forward, wheel mode-shift, and middle-click buttons.

The scroll wheel with mag speed technology provides a dual-mode scrolling experience—ratchet and free-spinning, similar to its older sibling, the MX Master 3S. Pressing the button, you can toggle between always free scroll or hybrid mode. You can also scroll horizontally by holding a side button while turning the wheel.

The mouse connects up to three devices via Bluetooth or a USB receiver. It has features like Logitech Flow, app-specific customisations, and gesture controls. Logitech Options+ app allows personalisation and easy customisation of buttons, including scroll wheel, Shift Wheel mode, smart actions, and global shortcuts. Powered by a rechargeable Li-Po battery, the mouse offers up to 70 days of usage on a single full charge. For added convenience, a one-minute quick charge gives you three hours of use, making it an ideal choice for on-the-go professionals and frequent travellers who want portability with precision.

The ultimate finisher

The Logitech M720 Triathlon is a budget-friendly, efficient multitasker that shares features with the MX Master 3S. Its compact, ergonomic design offers excellent palm support and comfort for most hand sizes and grip types. The M720 Triathlon is designed to enhance your computing experience and is perfect for professionals or those looking to increase productivity without breaking the bank. Its dimensions measure 115 x 74 x 45 mm and weigh only 135g (with battery).

Logitech's advanced high-precision optical tracking technology provides DPI settings exceeding 1000 with low click latency. The mouse features eight programmable buttons, gestures, thumb forward and back buttons, Bluetooth, and lock buttons for hyper-fast or click-to-click scrolling. The mouse has a unique scroll wheel that can scroll vertically and horizontally, with the left and right clicks being audible like regular mouse clicks. This allows users to navigate long documents and web pages quickly.

Logitech's Flow technology enables multitasking by controlling multiple computers with a single mouse. Users can switch between devices by moving the cursor to the screen edge on one device and appearing on the other. However, connecting both devices to the same Wi-Fi and installing Logitech Options is required. The three-channel Easy-Switch feature allows seamless device switching. The Logitech Options+ app enables users to customise buttons on the M720 mouse based on their preferences, making it useful for professionals working across different devices or systems.

The M720 Triathlon is a multi-device Bluetooth mouse that supports up to three devices via Bluetooth or a USB Unifying receiver. It operates wirelessly through Bluetooth Low Energy Technology, offering a 32.8-foot wireless range. Compliant with various operating systems. Powered by a single AA battery, it can last up to 24 months, making it a dependable, hassle-free tool for long-term use.

The grand master

The Logitech MX Master 3s is an upgrade from the previous version, the MX Master 3. The S stands for silent, meaning the clicks are much quieter on this version. The MX Master 3S is a high-performance mouse that enhances productivity and creative workflow. The ergonomic and premium design offers excellent comfort and support for most hand sizes and grip types, measuring 124.9 x 84.3 x 51 mm and weighing just 141 grams. The MX Master 3S features a premium build with metal scroll wheels and tactile buttons, making it a perfect choice for those who demand precision, multi-device functionality, and best-in-class productivity. This mouse also comes in three colour options: black, pale grey, and space grey.

The mouse, equipped with Darkfield high-precision sensor technology, offers a nominal 1000 DPI with adjustable settings from 200 to 8000 DPI that can track on any surface. This ultra-fine precision is ideal for graphic design, 3D modelling, and video editing, requiring pixel-perfect accuracies. The MX Master 3S stands out with its unique MagSpeed scroll wheel that can switch between ratchet and free-spin modes, providing exceptional precision and rapid scrolling for quick navigation through lengthy documents.

The MX Master 3S features a sleek design with rounded edges and a slant at the back for an ergonomic grip. It has seven customisable buttons, including left and right-click, back and forward, device-switch, wheel mode-shift, middle click, scroll wheel with smart-shift capability, and a thumb wheel. It also has a gesture button for enhanced functionality. The mouse also offers Logitech Flow and Logitech Options+ app and app-specific customisation, benefiting professionals relying on specialised software.

The MX Master 3S mouse allows multi-device connectivity via Bluetooth or a Logi Bolt USB receiver, allowing easy pairing and switching between devices. Logitech Options+ software allows customisation of mouse behaviour for each connected device. It operates wirelessly through Bluetooth Low Energy Technology. The mouse is powered by a rechargeable Li-Po battery, offering up to 70 days of usage on a single full charge, and a quick charge provides three hours of use, ensuring you can work for an extended period without worrying about recharging.

Which one to pick?

Logitech's productivity mice are great choices for anyone who wants to boost their productivity, efficiency and comfort while working. However, their performance can vary in different ways. The Logitech Signature M650 stands out as the most budget-friendly and portable choice. The MX Anywhere 3S is the best choice for users who want mobility, precision and a perfect scroll wheel on the go at a decent price. Those who want the features and ergonomics of MX Master 3 at an affordable price, go for The M720 Triathlon. This is the middle ground for tech-savvy individuals. Finally, for those seeking the pinnacle of productivity, the Logitech MX Master 3S is the ultimate choice. This high-performance mouse is designed to elevate your productivity and creative workflow. Its premium build and exceptional precision make it a perfect companion for professionals relying on specialised software.