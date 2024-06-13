Where to buy sacrificial animals online

With Eid-ul-Adha approaching, the Muslim community in the country is eagerly preparing to purchase animals for sacrifice or Qurbani. Here are some reliable online platforms where you can buy sacrificial animals:

digitalhaat.gov.bd

digitalhaat.gov.bd is a government initiative supported by e-Cab, ekShop, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), the Bangladesh Dairy Farmers' Association, and other government agencies. According to a 2023 report on their website, Digital Haat sold 56,821 animals from June 20 to June 28 last year. Visit their website here.

PraniSheba Shop

PraniSheba Shop, a digital haat by Adorsho PraniSheba, offers a 'Bhaag' (shared sacrifice) option along with whole cattle for home delivery, with or without processing and packaging. Prices are as follows:

Cows under 175 kg live weight: BDT 520 per kg

Cows 175-200 kg live weight: BDT 550 per kg

Cows 201-300 kg live weight: BDT 570 per kg

Cows 301-400 kg live weight: BDT 600 per kg

Cows 401-500 kg live weight: BDT 630 per kg

Cows 501-600 kg live weight: BDT 660 per kg

The booking price for a 'Bhaag' is BDT 10,000, while the booking price for a whole cow is BDT 30,000. Visit their website here.

Bengal Meat

Bengal Meat offers animals for sacrifice priced at BDT 600-650 per kg live weight. They also provide shared sacrifice options and whole animals for home delivery, with or without processing and packaging. Visit their website here.

Agromukam

Agromukam curates animals from local farmers in rural areas, selling them online at BDT 500 per kg live weight. Customers can pay 10% of the price in advance, with the remaining balance paid at Sadeeq Agro Farm based on the animal's weight. Visit their website here.

Khaas Food

Khaas Food offers cattle ranging from BDT 550-650 per kg, depending on size, weight, and colour. They also have a display centre in Kallyanpur, Dhaka, where customers can see the cattle in person. 50% of the price is payable in advance, with the remainder due upon delivery. Visit their website here.