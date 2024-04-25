WhatsApp tests offline file sharing and in-app dialing features

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly testing new features for its app, including offline file sharing and an in-app dialer.

According to a report by Android Authority, a limited number of beta testers are currently trialing a feature that allows users to share photos, videos, and documents with nearby WhatsApp users without an internet connection. This functionality is similar to existing file-sharing options like Google's Quick Share and Apple's AirDrop. Users can opt-in to share files over a local network, with the process remaining end-to-end encrypted for security. Additionally, users have the option to revoke file-sharing permissions at any time.

The report also suggests that WhatsApp is working on an in-app dialer, potentially allowing users to initiate voice or video calls directly through the app, even with contacts not saved in their phonebook. This feature could potentially be accompanied by the ability to start chats with unsaved contacts, although details on how WhatsApp plans to implement these functionalities are unclear. Currently, initiating WhatsApp calls requires the contact to be saved beforehand.

While the offline file-sharing feature is in beta testing and expected for a wider release soon, no official timeline has been announced for the in-app dialer.