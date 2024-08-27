What is Microsoft Copilot?

Microsoft Copilot is being called a game-changing AI assistant that can transform the laptop experience. From accelerating your workflow to sparking creative breakthroughs, Copilot is considered a revolution in how we interact with our laptops. Let's take a look at what Copilot is and the benefits of it.

What is Copilot?

Microsoft's Copilot is an AI-powered assistant embedded in Microsoft 365 applications. It is designed to streamline a range of tasks. Leveraging large language models (LLMs) and data from Microsoft Graph, Copilot provides seamless productivity assistance across Microsoft 365 services. Whether you need to summarise text, create presentations, or convert text into images, Copilot simplifies the process, making your workflow smoother and more effective.

Benefits of Copilot

Enhanced creative work: The ability to customise Copilot's tone—whether creative, balanced, or precise—adds a personal touch to user interactions, which also makes them feel natural and intuitive. Creativity is another area where Copilot excels particularly for those who work in creative sectors. For instance, if you're an artist or content creator, simply describe the image you want, and Copilot will generate multiple options to choose from.

Smarter Microsoft Apps for professionals: Laptops equipped with Windows 11 and Microsoft Copilot offer an enhanced workflow for modern professionals. By combining LLMs, Microsoft Graph data, and intelligent apps like Outlook, Teams, PowerPoint, Excel, and Word, Copilot streamlines work processes. It assists with a wide range of tasks, from summarising and suggesting email responses to analysing complex data in Excel, allowing users to focus on decision-making. For instance, professionals dealing with complex data in Excel can use Copilot to help analyse and generate reports.

Regular tasks in the most efficient ways: Copilot can tweak settings and provide personalised suggestions to ease your everyday tasks, like summarising and suggesting email responses. Copilot can even suggest routes or activities based on screenshots of maps, making it a useful tool for planning trips or events. Upgraded apps like Photos and Clipchamp also benefit from Copilot's capabilities, allowing users to create presentations or videos with minimal effort.

How can you use Copilot?

When many people don't even know what the Copilot feature is, and at the same time, confusion arises about its variants. Copilot was first introduced in 2023 and has since come in several variants to suit various needs. The basic Copilot is available for free via a web page, mobile app, or as a built-in tool on Windows. It provides essential functions like answering questions, generating content, and creating images, all powered by GPT-4.

For those seeking more features, Co-Pilot Pro is a premium option available through a monthly subscription. It offers benefits such as priority access to GPT-4, faster performance, and integration with Microsoft 365 apps for improved text creation and editing. Meanwhile, Copilot+PCs operates locally on powerful PCs that can run AI tasks directly on the machine without relying on cloud services. This variant integrates with various programs and services, delivering advanced AI capabilities within the computer itself.

Among several laptop brands that plan to add Copilot to their devices, ASUS is one of them, with plans to introduce Vivobook, Zenbook, ProArt, and TUF laptop models equipped with the Copilot+ PC feature, where a distinct button to launch Copilot will be integrated into the keyboard. Additionally, upcoming ASUS laptops will feature AI applications such as Storycube and Musetree. These laptops will be launched in the Bangladeshi market very soon, says ASUS Bangladesh.