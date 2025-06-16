Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Mon Jun 16, 2025 03:12 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 16, 2025 03:16 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup

Washington Post hit by cyberattack targeting journalists' emails: Report

Mon Jun 16, 2025 03:12 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 16, 2025 03:16 PM
Tech & Startup Desk
Mon Jun 16, 2025 03:12 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 16, 2025 03:16 PM
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which first reported the incident, cited unnamed sources suggesting that a foreign government may have been behind the attack. Image: Markus Spiske/Unsplash.

The Washington Post is investigating a cyberattack that targeted the email accounts of several of its journalists, according to a recent report by Reuters.

The breach was discovered on Thursday, prompting the newspaper to launch an internal investigation. In a memo to staff reviewed by Reuters, Executive Editor Matt Murray said the organisation took immediate precautionary measures, including a forced password reset for all employees on Friday night.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Murray stated in the memo that the intrusion did not appear to have affected other Post systems or any customer data, as per the Reuters report.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which first reported the incident, cited unnamed sources suggesting that a foreign government may have been behind the attack. According to the WSJ, the breach involved Microsoft email accounts and may have given unauthorised access to journalists' work correspondence.

Those targeted reportedly include members of the Washington Post's national security and economic policy teams, including reporters covering China, mentions the report.

The incident follows a similar 2022 cyberattack on News Corp, which owns the Wall Street Journal, in which the email accounts and data of journalists were also compromised.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

ফেব্রুয়ারিতে নির্বাচনের সিদ্ধান্ত দ্রুত ইসিকে জানান, সরকারের প্রতি সালাহউদ্দিন

তিনি আরও বলেন, এই সরকারের র‍্যাটিফিকেশন লাগবে পরবর্তী সংসদে।

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
|মতামত

আমরা কি মব সাংবাদিকতার দিকে এগোচ্ছি?

এইমাত্র