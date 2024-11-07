Vivo V40 Lite launched in Bangladesh

Vivo has launched its latest smartphone, the V40 Lite, in Bangladesh. The phone features a 5000 mAh battery, an 80 W flash charge, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a Snapdragon 685 processor.

According to a press release, the smartphone also features IP64 water and dust resistance certification, wet touch technology, a 2400x1080 display resolution, a pixel density of 394 PPI, 8 GB RAM, and 8 GB extended RAM. It also has a 32 MP front selfie camera, a 50MP main camera, and a 2 MP bokeh camera.

Vivo V40 Lite is available in two colours: Titanium Silver and Emerald Green. It is priced at BDT 28,999 for the 128 GB storage version, and BDT 31,999 for the 256 GB storage version.

