Vivo V30: Striking looks, capable cameras, mid-range muscle

Vivo's V30 arrives as a contender in the crowded mid-range arena, offering a feature set that aims to impress without breaking the bank. We spent two weeks with the V30, and here's what we discovered.

Design: A looker with curves

The V30 cuts a striking figure. Its curved AMOLED display spills over the edges, offering a bezel-minimised look. The phone itself is impressively thin and light, making it comfortable to hold for extended periods. We used the matte black back design variant that offers a good grip and resists fingerprints, potentially reducing the need for a case if you're prioritising looks over durability. While the design feels premium, it's worth noting the back panel lacks the higher-end Gorilla Glass protection found on some competitors.

Display: A smooth operator

The 6.78-inch AMOLED display is a real highlight. The 120Hz refresh rate delivers buttery smooth scrolling and animations, making everyday use a pleasure. Colors appear vibrant and accurate, and the display gets plenty bright for outdoor use – although visibility can be affected slightly under direct sunlight.

Performance: Mid-range muscle

The V30 packs the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, which offers solid performance for everyday tasks and most games. While it won't win any benchmarks against flagships, it handles multitasking and social media browsing with ease. We did experience occasional stutters during graphically demanding games, but lowering settings resolved the issue. The phone comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage, providing ample options for users.

Cameras: Capable but not class-leading

Vivo has always made camera systems a focus, and the V30 is no exception. The rear features a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. This combination allows for sharp photos in most lighting conditions, with the OIS particularly helpful for combating blur in low-light situations. The V30 also boasts Vivo's signature Portrait Aura Light, which assists with achieving professional-looking studio lighting effects in portraits.

Image quality is good in most lighting conditions, with sharp details and accurate colors. Low-light performance is decent but not outstanding, with some noise creeping in. The 50MP selfie camera captures detailed shots, but aggressive beautification modes might be a turn-off for some users.

One area where the V30 falls short compared to some rivals is the lack of a telephoto lens. This omission limits zooming capabilities, which may be a dealbreaker for photographers who crave flexibility.

Software: Funtouch OS with a side of bloatware

The V30 runs Vivo's Funtouch OS on top of Android 14. Funtouch offers a feature-rich experience with plenty of customisation options. However, bloatware is a persistent issue. While some pre-installed apps can be uninstalled, others remain.

Battery life: A marathon runner

The 5,000mAh battery is a champion. It easily sails through a full day of use, with plenty of juice left for the evening. The included 80W fast charger is a lifesaver, refuelling the phone to 70% in about 30 minutes.

Verdict: A solid mid-ranger with style

The Vivo V30 is a compelling option in the mid-range segment. It boasts a gorgeous display, a capable camera system, and exceptional battery life. While the performance is good, it doesn't push boundaries, and the lack of a telephoto lens might disappoint photography enthusiasts. The software experience is decent, but bloatware is a needless annoyance.

Should you buy it?

If you prioritise design, display quality, and battery life, the Vivo V30 is a strong contender. However, if raw processing power or a versatile camera system are your top needs, you might want to look elsewhere. Ultimately, the V30 delivers a well-rounded package for users seeking a stylish and capable mid-range smartphone.

Photos: Zarif Faiaz