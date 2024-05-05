Vivo V30 Lite launched in Bangladesh

Vivo has introduced the V30 Lite smartphone in Bangladesh. The device was unveiled earlier today at a lunching ceremony in the capital.

Vivo V30 Lite features a colour-changing glass back and a metallic high-gloss frame, available in Breeze Green and Crystal Black.

The smartphone includes an 80-watt flash charger that fully charges its 5000 mAh battery in 43 minutes. It supports up to 29 hours of call time or 16 hours of video playback.

Key specifications include a Super Charge Pump that aims to minimise heat during charging, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor. The phone operates on Funtouch OS 14 and has 8 GB of RAM, expandable by another 8 GB, with 256 GB of storage.

Audio features include dual stereo speakers with a 300% volume boost. The camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel main rear camera, a 2-megapixel bokeh camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera.

The V30 Lite is priced at Tk 32,999.

It is currently available for pre-booking, which includes a gift box with RIRO TWS wireless earphones and a 4-year battery replacement card. A 180-day display replacement offer is also available for early buyers.