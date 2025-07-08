Twitter co-founder launches Bluetooth-only messaging app

The app creates local Bluetooth 'mesh networks', where phones automatically relay messages from device to device, extending communication range without cellular or Wi-Fi. Images: Jack Dorsey

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has recently introduced Bitchat, a new peer-to-peer messaging app that operates entirely over Bluetooth, requiring no internet connection, phone numbers, or centralised servers. The experimental app, now in beta via Apple's TestFlight, enables encrypted, ephemeral chats between nearby devices, even during internet blackouts or censorship attempts.

How it works

According to Jack Dorsey's Github page on Bitchat, the app creates local Bluetooth 'mesh networks', where phones automatically relay messages from device to device, extending communication range without cellular or Wi-Fi. Messages are stored only on users' devices and disappear by default, with end-to-end encryption preventing third-party access. Optional group chats, called 'rooms', can be password-protected, and a future update will add Wi-Fi Direct support for faster, longer-range messaging.

In a Twitter post, Dorsey described the project as a personal experiment in decentralised technology, building on his advocacy for privacy-focused platforms like Damus and Bluesky. Unlike WhatsApp or Messenger, Bitchat collects no user data, requires no accounts, and operates independently of tech-company infrastructure.

Use cases and limitations

The app is designed for scenarios where internet access is restricted, such as protests or natural disasters, mirroring tools used. However, its reliance on Bluetooth limits messaging to nearby devices unless 'bridge' devices connect separate clusters.

A whitepaper on GitHub outlines Bitchat's technical framework, emphasising its censorship-resistant design. While still in early testing, the app reflects Dorsey's broader vision for decentralised communication; he previously created the decentralised social media platform Bluesky, which surpassed 20 million users as of November 2024. However, the new app's real-world effectiveness at scale remains unproven. Dorsey and his team have not announced plans for an Android version or a full public release.