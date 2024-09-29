Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Sun Sep 29, 2024 09:16 AM
Last update on: Sun Sep 29, 2024 09:26 AM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Trump plans to prosecute Google if re-elected

Tech & Startup Desk
Sun Sep 29, 2024 09:16 AM Last update on: Sun Sep 29, 2024 09:26 AM
Donald Trump Google
In his statement, Trump provided no evidence to support his claims but labelled Google’s actions as "illegal activity". Image: David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

In a recent post on his social media platform, Truth Social, former US President Donald Trump pledged to seek the prosecution of Google if he wins the upcoming presidential election on November 5, 2024, as per a recent report by Reuters. Trump, who is the Republican nominee, accused the tech giant of deliberately promoting negative news about him while favouring positive stories about Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. 

In his statement, Trump provided no evidence to support his claims but labelled Google's actions as "illegal activity". He called on the Justice Department to pursue criminal charges against the company, accusing it of "blatant interference of elections". If the department does not act, Trump promised to request the prosecution of Google "at the maximum levels" should he be re-elected.

Google has not yet responded to these allegations.

This is not the first time Trump has made such claims. In 2019, he accused Google of favouring negative coverage of him during the 2016 presidential election, according to reports from the Washington Post. Google refuted those claims at the time.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The allegations resurfaced earlier this year, following a July post by Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. Musk claimed that Google had imposed a search ban on Trump shortly after an assassination attempt on the former president. While these accusations have been amplified by some of Trump's supporters, no concrete evidence has been presented.

Related topic:
Donald TrumpGoogle
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

US says Iran responsible for Trump campaign hack

1m ago

Harris puts Trump on defensive in fiery debate

2w ago
google_play

Google unveils 5 new Android features

2w ago

What if the US presidential election is decided by... Omaha?

2w ago
Google play on phone

Google Play Security Reward Program to end submissions by August 31

1m ago
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

কুষ্টিয়ায় গাড়িচাপায় ৩ শিশু নিহত

দুর্ঘটনার পর মহাসড়ক অবরোধ করে বিক্ষোভ শুরু করেন এলাকাবাসী।

১৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাণিজ্য

কেমন জীবন কাটান পোশাক শ্রমিকরা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে