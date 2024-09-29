Trump plans to prosecute Google if re-elected

In his statement, Trump provided no evidence to support his claims but labelled Google’s actions as "illegal activity". Image: David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

In a recent post on his social media platform, Truth Social, former US President Donald Trump pledged to seek the prosecution of Google if he wins the upcoming presidential election on November 5, 2024, as per a recent report by Reuters. Trump, who is the Republican nominee, accused the tech giant of deliberately promoting negative news about him while favouring positive stories about Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

In his statement, Trump provided no evidence to support his claims but labelled Google's actions as "illegal activity". He called on the Justice Department to pursue criminal charges against the company, accusing it of "blatant interference of elections". If the department does not act, Trump promised to request the prosecution of Google "at the maximum levels" should he be re-elected.

Google has not yet responded to these allegations.

This is not the first time Trump has made such claims. In 2019, he accused Google of favouring negative coverage of him during the 2016 presidential election, according to reports from the Washington Post. Google refuted those claims at the time.

The allegations resurfaced earlier this year, following a July post by Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. Musk claimed that Google had imposed a search ban on Trump shortly after an assassination attempt on the former president. While these accusations have been amplified by some of Trump's supporters, no concrete evidence has been presented.