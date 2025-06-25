Now you can move Chrome’s address bar to the bottom on Android

The update is being gradually rolled out to all Chrome users on Android. Image: Google.

Google is introducing a new feature for Chrome on Android that allows users to relocate the browser's address bar to the bottom of the screen, bringing it in line with an option that has been available to iOS users since 2023.

In a blog post on June 24, Nick Kim Sexton, Senior Product Manager at Chrome, explained that the feature was designed to provide greater flexibility. "Depending on the size of your hand and your device, one address bar position may feel more comfortable than the other," he noted.

To move the address bar, users can press and hold on the bar itself and select the option to change its position. The adjustment can also be made via the settings menu in Chrome.

The update is being gradually rolled out to all Chrome users on Android.