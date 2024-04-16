Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Apr 16, 2024 12:40 PM
Last update on: Tue Apr 16, 2024 12:49 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Timeline not loading: Facebook hit with widespread outage

Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Apr 16, 2024 12:40 PM Last update on: Tue Apr 16, 2024 12:49 PM
Facebook automatically logs out
Facebook has suddenly faced outage all over the world, including Bangladesh.

Facebook is reportedly experiencing technical difficulties, with several users unable to access their timelines. Complaints began surfacing around 10:30 AM Bangladesh time today, with users reporting a loading error that prevents anything from appearing on their timelines.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com has recorded a significant spike in reports concerning the issue.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Meta has not yet issued any statements on the situation.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

কেউ যেন নিরাপত্তাহীনতা-শঙ্কায় না থাকি: ড. ইউনূস

‘আমরা একটা সুন্দর দেশ গড়ে তুলি, সুন্দরভাবে বাস করি।’

২০ মিনিট আগে
|মধ্যপ্রাচ্য

ইরানে সরাসরি হামলা চালাবে না ইসরায়েল: যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

৫৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification