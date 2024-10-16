TikTok removes over 12 million videos in Bangladesh

TikTok's latest report for Q2 2024 reveals that over 12 million videos were removed in Bangladesh due to content policy violations.

TikTok has revealed in its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for Q2 2024 that more than 12 million videos were removed in Bangladesh between April and June due to violations of its content policies. This marks a substantial increase from the 7 million videos removed in the previous quarter this year. The report also highlights that TikTok's proactive removal rate in Bangladesh remained high at 99.6%, with 97.2% of the flagged content being removed within 24 hours of posting.

Globally, TikTok removed a total of 178 million videos, representing approximately 1.0% of all content uploaded to the platform during the quarter. Of these, 144 million videos were detected and removed using automated systems designed to preemptively identify content violations. The proactive removal rate across all regions stood at 98.2%, with 93.5% of flagged content taken down within 24 hours. Additionally, 5.4 million videos were subsequently reinstated after review.

The report details that 31% of the removed videos contained sensitive or mature themes, while 15.1% breached safety and civility standards, and 4.7% violated privacy and security guidelines. This data underlines TikTok's broader commitment to maintaining platform safety and adherence to its content policies.