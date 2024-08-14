Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Wed Aug 14, 2024 01:53 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 02:02 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

TikTok introduces group chat feature

Tech & Startup Desk
Wed Aug 14, 2024 01:53 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 02:02 PM
TikTok how to open group chat
This new feature, which supports group conversations of up to 32 participants, is available only for users aged 16 and older. Image: BM Amaro/Pexels

TikTok has recently added the group chat feature, which will allow users to engage in group conversations using the direct messaging option on the app. This new feature, which supports group conversations of up to 32 participants, is available only for users aged 16 and older. 

To open a group chat on TikTok, go to the 'Inbox' menu, and tap the 'Chat' icon in the upper right corner. From there, select the participants for your group chat, and then click 'Start group chat' to begin.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

As per TikTok's official blog post, to ensure privacy and safety for the app's younger users, the group chat feature comes with certain restrictions. 

The first restriction TiKTok imposes is that everyone, including teenage users, can only be added to a group chat by people who mutually follow each other. Additionally, if a teenage user is sent a link to join a group chat, they cannot join unless the conversation includes at least one mutual friend. Furthermore, if a teenage user creates a group chat, they will have to review and approve participants manually. 

Only those with their direct message privacy setting set to 'No one' can be invited to group chats. Group chats also come with moderation tools such as muting, blocking, and reporting. There is also a restriction on how many groups a person can create and how many times a message can be forwarded. 

In addition to group chats, TikTok is rolling out a custom stickers feature, available to users 18 and above. To access this feature, go to a chat, tap the 'Emoji' button, and tap the 'Sticker store button'. From there, you can choose between 'Video stickers' or 'Sticker sets' tabs.

Related topic:
tiktokTikTok new featureTikTok group chat
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci reveals lung cancer diagnosis

'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci reveals lung cancer diagnosis

8m ago
Illustration of man running away from his older self inside ringing alarm clock

Is Gen-Z really ageing faster than earlier generations?

5m ago
TikTok algorithm

How does TikTok's algorithm work?

3m ago
Bangladesh tiktok video remove Jan-March

TikTok removed over 70 lakh videos in Bangladesh

1m ago
TikTok University logo

Do you want to study at TikTok University?

1m ago
দেশি-বিদেশি চক্র সংখ্যালঘু নির্যাতনের অলীক কাহিনী প্রচার করছে: মির্জা ফখরুল
|রাজনীতি

দেশি-বিদেশি চক্র সংখ্যালঘু নির্যাতনের অলীক কাহিনী প্রচার করছে: মির্জা ফখরুল

৫ আগস্টের পরে এমন কোনো ঘটনা ঘটেনি, যার জন্য এখানে সংখ্যালঘু নির্যাতন হচ্ছে সে কথা বলা যাবে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গুমের সঙ্গে জড়িতদের গ্রেপ্তারে ২৪ ঘণ্টার আল্টিমেটাম

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification