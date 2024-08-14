TikTok introduces group chat feature

This new feature, which supports group conversations of up to 32 participants, is available only for users aged 16 and older. Image: BM Amaro/Pexels

TikTok has recently added the group chat feature, which will allow users to engage in group conversations using the direct messaging option on the app. This new feature, which supports group conversations of up to 32 participants, is available only for users aged 16 and older.

To open a group chat on TikTok, go to the 'Inbox' menu, and tap the 'Chat' icon in the upper right corner. From there, select the participants for your group chat, and then click 'Start group chat' to begin.

As per TikTok's official blog post, to ensure privacy and safety for the app's younger users, the group chat feature comes with certain restrictions.

The first restriction TiKTok imposes is that everyone, including teenage users, can only be added to a group chat by people who mutually follow each other. Additionally, if a teenage user is sent a link to join a group chat, they cannot join unless the conversation includes at least one mutual friend. Furthermore, if a teenage user creates a group chat, they will have to review and approve participants manually.

Only those with their direct message privacy setting set to 'No one' can be invited to group chats. Group chats also come with moderation tools such as muting, blocking, and reporting. There is also a restriction on how many groups a person can create and how many times a message can be forwarded.

In addition to group chats, TikTok is rolling out a custom stickers feature, available to users 18 and above. To access this feature, go to a chat, tap the 'Emoji' button, and tap the 'Sticker store button'. From there, you can choose between 'Video stickers' or 'Sticker sets' tabs.