Tech & Startup
Mon Jul 7, 2025 05:23 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 7, 2025 05:26 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup
Press Release
Tech & Startup

Tiger New Energy and EDOTCO signs MoU for renewable energy solutions

Mon Jul 7, 2025 05:23 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 7, 2025 05:26 PM
Mon Jul 7, 2025 05:23 PM Last update on: Mon Jul 7, 2025 05:26 PM
tiger_new_energy_x_edotco
Image: Courtesy.

EDOTCO Bangladesh, a subsidiary of Malaysia's EDOTCO Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tiger New Energy Ltd to develop and deploy renewable energy solutions aimed at powering telecommunications infrastructure and expanding clean energy access across Bangladesh.

According to a press release, the agreement signals a shift from traditional energy sources to integrated, sustainable systems that support both uninterrupted telecom services and the country's broader environmental goals. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Under the partnership, the two companies will pilot technologies such as battery backup services, battery swapping stations, and electric vehicle charging points, with the aim of reducing fossil fuel dependency and supporting community energy needs, states the press release.

Related topic:
tiger new energy
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Tiger New Energy

Bangladesh based startup Tiger New Energy secures USD 3.5mln funding

1y ago
tiger_new_energy_x_ifarmer

2 Bangladeshi startups in Forbes Asia 100 To Watch list

10m ago
|বাণিজ্য

মূল্যস্ফীতি কমে ৮.৪৮ শতাংশ, ২৭ মাসের মধ্যে সর্বনিম্ন

জুনে খাদ্যপণ্যের মূল্যস্ফীতি কমে হয় ৭.৩৯ শতাংশ।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গু: ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৩ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৪৯২

২ ঘণ্টা আগে