Tiger New Energy and EDOTCO signs MoU for renewable energy solutions

EDOTCO Bangladesh, a subsidiary of Malaysia's EDOTCO Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tiger New Energy Ltd to develop and deploy renewable energy solutions aimed at powering telecommunications infrastructure and expanding clean energy access across Bangladesh.

According to a press release, the agreement signals a shift from traditional energy sources to integrated, sustainable systems that support both uninterrupted telecom services and the country's broader environmental goals.

Under the partnership, the two companies will pilot technologies such as battery backup services, battery swapping stations, and electric vehicle charging points, with the aim of reducing fossil fuel dependency and supporting community energy needs, states the press release.