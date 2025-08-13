Threads hits 400 million monthly users

Threads’ growth follows the rollout of features over the past year, including direct messaging, fediverse integration, custom feeds, and AI tools. Image: Dave Adamson/Unsplash

Meta's microblogging app Threads now has more than 400 million monthly active users, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced on Tuesday. The figure is up from over 350 million in late April, when Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg last shared user numbers.

Threads' competitor, X, formerly known as Twitter, has more than 600 million monthly active users, according to past statements from its former CEO, Linda Yaccarino, as per a report by TechCrunch on the matter.

According to TechCrunch, data from website analysis platform Similarweb shows Threads is narrowing the gap with X on mobile. In June 2025, Threads' iOS and Android apps saw 115.1 million daily active users, a 127.8% increase from last year, while X recorded 132 million - a 15.2% decline year-on-year.

On the web, however, X remains far ahead, with 145.8 million average daily visits worldwide in June, compared to Threads' 6.9 million, adds the report.

Launched in July 2023, Threads' growth follows the rollout of features over the past year, including direct messaging, fediverse integration, custom feeds, and AI tools, TechCrunch further adds.