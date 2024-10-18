Is the Tesla phone even real?

Tesla has denied plans for a smartphone, but speculation persists. Analysts suggest it could be a natural extension of the company's connected car ecosystem.

The internet is buzzing with rumours of a Tesla phone, dubbed the Model Pi or P. But is there any truth to this speculation?

Currently, there's no concrete evidence to support the existence of a Tesla phone. The rumours seem to stem from a 2021 YouTube video showcasing a designer's concept, not an actual leak. Many online articles rely solely on this source, perpetuating the myth.

Further dampening hopes, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has explicitly denied plans for a Tesla phone on two separate occasions. In June 2024, during a livestream, he declared, "We are not going to do a Tesla phone." This statement definitively ended speculation for many.

However, this wasn't the first time Musk addressed the rumours. In November 2023, after Tesla acquired Twitter (now X), he hinted at the possibility of an "alternative phone" if the platform faced app store restrictions. But later, he clarified his stance, ruling out a Tesla smartphone.

Despite Musk's denials, some analysts believe a Tesla phone is inevitable. Morgan Stanley analysts see a strong possibility for a Tesla smartphone, viewing it as a natural extension of the company's connected car ecosystem. They highlight the seamless integration between phones and Teslas, with features like unlocking via smartphone apps.

Recently, Musk expressed security concerns regarding X's integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT. This sparked speculation about a potential Tesla phone launch to address these concerns. While Musk acknowledged the idea wasn't "out of the question," his current stance remains unclear.

For now, the Tesla phone remains a rumour. While Musk has categorically denied it twice, analyst predictions and Musk's own security concerns hint at a p