The Grand Tour: One for the Road concludes an era for Clarkson, Hammond, and May

The long-running television series The Grand Tour is coming to a close with its final two-hour special, One for the Road. Described by reviewers as a blend of adventure, humour, and nostalgia, the episode marks the end of a journey that began in 2016, when Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May launched the show on Prime Video after Clarkson's exit from Top Gear.

According to The Times' Victoria Segal, the episode carries a "melancholy cast," capturing the trio's signature banter and stunts but with a noticeable sense of finality. The team's 600-mile journey across Zimbabwe, featuring Clarkson in a customised Lancia Montecarlo, May in a Triumph Stag, and Hammond in a MK1 Ford Capri RS3100, showcases the striking landscapes of the region, including jacaranda-lined avenues in Harare and the vast salt flats.

Nick Hilton of The Independent noted that the trio, now middle-aged, remain "global attachés for a form of shambling masculinity" as they navigate their last escapade together. Despite the light-hearted bullying of Hammond, the journey takes a reflective turn when the team reads a local newspaper's account of their trip in Harare, evoking a wistful tone.

Ian Hyland of Yahoo News remarked on the definitive end of the team's work together, with the episode blending the usual breakdowns and scenic drives with a sense of closure. Clarkson himself acknowledges that cars no longer hold the same allure, commenting on the rise of electric vehicles, which he compares to "new white goods."

Though emotions run high, the trio maintains their characteristic composure. James May, nearing tears aboard Clarkson's newly acquired boat, remarks with typical British restraint, "I hope we've brought you a little happiness." After 21 years together, the team's farewell resonates as the end of an era in motoring entertainment.

The Grand Tour: One for the Road is available for streaming on Prime Video from 13 September.