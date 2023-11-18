The crucial role of digital footprint in today’s job market

In the rapidly evolving landscape of the contemporary job market, having even one advantageous trait or skill over another potential candidate could make or break your next big job opportunity. As the professional world goes through its regular ups and downs, so do your chances of finding your dream job - but one tool that could help you is maintaining a positive digital footprint. Navigating the complexities of the modern job hunt requires a strategic understanding of how to cultivate and leverage your online presence. Let's take a look at what your digital footprint entails and how you can use it to your advantage in landing the best possible job opportunities available to you.

What is a 'digital footprint'?

A digital footprint is the virtual breadcrumb trail you leave across the internet through your online activities. It encompasses everything from your LinkedIn profile and Twitter/X interactions to blog posts and comments on professional forums. Remember that one funny comment you made in your friend's public Facebook post? Things like that get added to your digital footprint as well.

In today's world where tech encompasses almost all aspects of our lives, leaving a digital footprint is easier than ever before. However, as easy as it is to build a digital footprint, it is as hard to maintain it and make sure it's presentable to potential employers. A lot of modern employers tend to turn to the internet to learn more about candidates, so making a robust and well-curated digital presence is a valuable asset in the current job market.

How can you build a positive digital footprint?

It is important to keep in mind that if you are active on social media, anything you do counts towards your digital footprint. However, it is never too late. The following methods should be a good way to start building a positive digital presence to attract potential employers.

Personal branding: To start, craft a compelling personal brand for yourself. As your digital footprint consists of anything and everything between your public social media posts, comments, likes, and people you follow online, maintaining a consistent and well-like presence on the internet is an important first step. The profile picture on your social media accounts, particularly LinkedIn, should resonate with professionalism. Put relevant information about yourself, your relevant skills, and your career goals in descriptions.

LinkedIn optimisation: As LinkedIn is considered the professional networking powerhouse in terms of social media platforms, you should pay close attention to building an effective LinkedIn profile. Experts often say that your LinkedIn profile is essentially your digital resume. So, make sure it's not just a laundry list of experiences but a compelling narrative of your career journey. An optimised LinkedIn profile will open your door to connection requests from professionals in adjacent industries.

Thought leadership: Whether you are active on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, or Instagram, your public posts can always be seen by potential employers. As such, a smart way to curate your digital footprint is to share articles, blog posts, or comments from relevant industry leaders. Even if you are not sharing your own opinion on current market insights, you can repost or reuse (with appropriate credit) helpful comments, guides, or tips to position yourself as a thought leader who is willing to demonstrate professional expertise and passion.

Public engagement: The internet is full of active discussions on all kinds of topics. If you want to build a positive digital footprint, you should actively participate in online forums and groups related to your industry. Engaging in discussions and sharing your expertise helps you build a positive reputation within your professional community. Active online communities, especially on popular platforms like Facebook, offer a goldmine for professional networking.

Share what's important to you: Above everything else, your digital footprint tells the story of who you are as a person. Aside from your professional qualifications and industry insights, whatever you share in your social media profile speaks volumes about your personality, likes, and interests. Modern employers know better than to rely solely on the interview process to determine the eligibility of a candidate. Going through a potential employee's posts and comments will shed light on their values and priorities. Access to more personalised information minimises bias and facilitates more informed decision-making in the hiring process.