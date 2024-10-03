Tesla plans new battery designs for Cybertruck and robotaxis: report

Tesla is working on four new battery designs, including ones for its upcoming Cybertruck and robotaxis, according to a recent report by The Information. As per the report, this plan is part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on suppliers and cut costs.

According to The Information, Tesla aims to develop and roll out these batteries by 2026. The push centres around Tesla's in-house 4680 battery cells, which could significantly boost profitability if successfully scaled.

Currently, Tesla sources most of its batteries from third-party manufacturers like Panasonic Energy and LG Energy. However, it has been trying to increase production of its 4680 cells in the US. Despite this, the company faces significant challenges.

In test production, Tesla has been losing 70% to 80% of the cathodes—crucial components in batteries—compared to traditional manufacturers who lose less than 2% due to defects. These manufacturing hurdles have slowed down progress, states the report.

Tesla has also struggled to speed up production of its dry-coated 4680 cells. However, the company plans to introduce these dry-coated cells in the Cybertruck's batteries by mid-2025, to produce between 2,000 and 3,000 Cybertrucks per week using this technology.

By 2026, Tesla expects to release four versions of the 4680 battery, including one code-named NC05, which will power its future robotaxi—a long-anticipated product expected to be unveiled soon, adds a report by Reuters on the matter.