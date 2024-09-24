Tech & Startup
Md. Zahidur Rabbi
Tue Sep 24, 2024 04:54 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 24, 2024 05:43 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Teletalk launches new package for Gen Z

Md. Zahidur Rabbi
Tue Sep 24, 2024 04:54 PM Last update on: Tue Sep 24, 2024 05:43 PM
Teletalk logo

Teletalk, the state-owned mobile phone operator, has recently launched a new package named Gen Z.

Aimed at the Gen Z generation, the new package SIM card can only be bought by those who were born between 1997 to 2012 and have NID. The package is priced at BDT 150. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The default tariff for Gen Z package is 50 paisa per minute. SMS Tariff is 25 paisa (Bangla) and 40 paisa (English). The package will also offer 25 GB data priced at BDT 283 with unlimited duration. It also offers a bundle package with 24 minutes and 10 SMS priced at BDT 18 with 365 days duration.

On its official Facebook page Teletalk added a post stating, "Generation Z youth in Bangladesh are adapting to the digital age and moving towards innovation and social change. Therefore, to make Generation Z of Bangladesh an innovative, technology-loving and socially conscious generation, Teletalk came up with the 'Gen Z' package."

Related topic:
TeletalkGen ZTeletalk Gen Z
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Abu Hayat Mahmud to direct new series emphasising Gen Z

Abu Hayat Mahmud to direct new series emphasising Gen Z

3w ago
Teletalk again failed to pay fees

Teletalk’s dues to govt pile up

2y ago
Over 65 lakh SIM users left Dhaka to celebrate Eid-Ul-Azha

Over 65 lakh SIM users left Dhaka to celebrate Eid-Ul-Azha

2y ago
Robi-Banglalink-Teletalk

Robi, BL, Teletalk want additional spectrum allocation during shutdown period

4y ago
Teletalk 4G Internet Service

Teletalk plans 4G launch in Aug, with just Tk 200cr

6y ago
ব্যাংকিং খাত
|ব্যাংক

ব্যাংকিং খাতের সংস্কার ও অর্থপাচার রোধে আইএমএফের সহযোগিতা চেয়েছি: অর্থ উপদেষ্টা

‘যেসব ক্ষেত্রগুলোতে আইএমএফের সহায়তা সবচেয়ে বেশি লাভজনক হতে পারে সেগুলো নিয়ে আমরা আলোচনা করেছি।’

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

পলিসি রেট বেড়ে ৯.৫ শতাংশ, কার্যকর ২৫ সেপ্টেম্বর থেকে

১৮ মিনিট আগে