Teletalk launches new package for Gen Z

Teletalk, the state-owned mobile phone operator, has recently launched a new package named Gen Z.

Aimed at the Gen Z generation, the new package SIM card can only be bought by those who were born between 1997 to 2012 and have NID. The package is priced at BDT 150.

The default tariff for Gen Z package is 50 paisa per minute. SMS Tariff is 25 paisa (Bangla) and 40 paisa (English). The package will also offer 25 GB data priced at BDT 283 with unlimited duration. It also offers a bundle package with 24 minutes and 10 SMS priced at BDT 18 with 365 days duration.

On its official Facebook page Teletalk added a post stating, "Generation Z youth in Bangladesh are adapting to the digital age and moving towards innovation and social change. Therefore, to make Generation Z of Bangladesh an innovative, technology-loving and socially conscious generation, Teletalk came up with the 'Gen Z' package."