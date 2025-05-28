Tech Republic launches Avocor interactive flat panels in Bangladesh

Tech Republic Limited, a distributor of IT products, has announced the launch of Avocor Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs) in Bangladesh on May 27.

According to a press release, the Avocor IFPs come equipped with ultra-high definition 4K resolution, 40-point multi-touch responsiveness, and Google EDLA certification which enables integration with the Google Play ecosystem and applications such as Google Meet and Google Workspace.

The panels are available in multiple sizes such as 65-inch, 75-inch, and 86-inch and also compatible with Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS platforms and are optimised for unified communication tools including Zoom and Microsoft Teams, as per a press release.