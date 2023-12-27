Startup Bangladesh invests BDT 1 crore in Alice Labs

Startup Bangladesh Limited, the government-backed venture capital firm, has recently invested BDT 1 crore in Alice Labs, an AI-based sales and support platform for online businesses. Image: Courtesy

Startup Bangladesh Limited, the government-backed venture capital firm, has recently invested BDT 1 crore in Alice Labs, an AI-based sales and support platform for online businesses.

During the agreement signing, Md Shamsul Arefin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Startup Bangladesh and Secretary of the ICT Division; Sami Ahmed, Managing Director of Startup Bangladesh; Hasan A. Arif, Head of Portfolio Investment; Shuvo Rahman, Managing Director of Alice Labs; and other stakeholders were present.

As per an official press release, MyAlice offers direct-to-consumer brands a unified platform for customer support, sales, and marketing to help increase their revenue while cutting operational costs. More than 150 businesses across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East use MyAlice to increase their revenues from online businesses, adds the press release.

Currently, MyAlice is working on Generative AI-based automation to help their customers unlock additional sales opportunities. Regarding the funding, Shuvo Rahman, Managing Director of Alice Labs said, "With this investment, we plan to natively bring generative AI into our product and scale our company globally."