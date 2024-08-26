Starlink introduces up to USD 300 fee to combat cross-region resellers

Tech & Startup
Starlink logo
The fee for Standard and Standard Actuated kits is set at USD 200, while the Starlink Mini costs USD 300 fee. Image: Mariia Shalabaieva/ Unsplash.

In an effort to curtail reselling practices, Starlink has announced a new "outside region fee" for satellite internet kits that are activated in regions different from where they were originally purchased. The move is designed to prevent resellers from buying Starlink dishes in less costly regions and then selling them for profit in more costly areas.

Starlink has divided the world into six regions: the US and Canada, Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Oceania. If a kit is activated outside its original region, customers may be hit with the new fee. Although Starlink notes that the fee "is possible" rather than guaranteed, its high cost seems aimed at deterring these cross-region activations.

The fee for Standard and Standard Actuated kits is set at USD 200, while the Starlink Mini costs USD 300 fee. However, Starlink also cautions that the fee could be applied in either USD or the local currency, depending on the region, potentially leading to even higher costs due to currency fluctuations.

To avoid the fee, Starlink is advising customers to purchase their equipment directly from the company or from authorised retailers within their specific regions.

