Wed Feb 28, 2024 03:12 PM
Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 03:29 PM

Sony to lay off 900 PlayStation employees

Sony PlayStation
The layoffs will be spread across the Americas, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Image: Nikita Kostrykin/Unsplash

Sony has announced the layoff of about 900 employees, constituting about 8% of its global workforce, as part of a restructuring plan in its PlayStation division. This decision follows recent changes in the industry and a shift in demand for gaming consoles, according to a recent report by The Guardian.

Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, explained the rationale behind the job cuts in a recent blog post, stating: "We need to deliver on expectations from developers and gamers and continue to propel future technology in gaming, so we took a step back to ensure we are set up to continue bringing the best gaming experiences to the community."

For all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The layoffs will be spread across the Americas, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Notably, the PlayStation Studio in London is set to be completely closed, and reductions will also occur at the Firesprite Studio, a game development studio owned by PlayStation. Various functions across Sony Interactive Entertainment in the UK will also see workforce reductions, with the company promising to provide severance benefits to the affected employees.

The move comes just two weeks after Sony revised its sales forecast for the PlayStation 5, citing a decline in demand. The company now expects to sell 21 million units of the console in its fiscal year, down from the initial projection of 25 million units. 

Industry analysts speculate that the restructuring may be a response to the rapidly evolving gaming landscape and increased competition within the sector. The job cuts could be part of a strategic effort to realign the company and ensure it remains responsive to the changing demands of the market, suggests the report by The Guardian.

SonySony PlayStationlayoffsLayoffs in tech industrybig tech layoffs
দারাজ
|অর্থনীতি

খরচ কমাতে বাংলাদেশেও বড় ধরনের কর্মী ছাঁটাইয়ের পথে দারাজ

এ বিষয়ে অবগত দুইজন ডেইলি স্টারকে জানিয়েছেন, কয়েকজন উচ্চ পর্যায়ের কর্মকর্তাকেও বরখাস্ত করা হচ্ছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বিদ্যুতের মূল্যবৃদ্ধি চাপ বাড়াবে গ্রাহকের

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
