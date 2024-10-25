Social media use in Bangladesh grows by 22.3% in 2024; Facebook leads

Social media usage in Bangladesh has experienced a notable increase over the past year, with the number of users growing by 9.7 million between January 2023 and January 2024, according to DataReportal. This represents a 22.3 percent increase, bringing the total number of active social media user identities to 52.90 million as of early 2024. The data highlights the increasing integration of social media platforms into daily life in Bangladesh, though analysts caution against directly comparing figures to previous years due to revisions in data collection methods.

Social media penetration and demographics

At the start of 2024, social media penetration in Bangladesh reached 30.4 percent of the total population. However, it is important to note that these figures do not necessarily represent unique users, as individuals may have multiple accounts across platforms. Furthermore, while these figures capture the broader reach of social media in the country, the data does not account for differences in user engagement or activity levels.

In terms of internet penetration, 68.4 percent of Bangladesh's total internet user base, regardless of age, used at least one social media platform as of January 2024. This figure underscores the role of social media as a central element of internet use in the country.

The gender distribution of social media users in Bangladesh shows a significant disparity. According to available data, 65.8 percent of social media users were male, while only 34.2 percent were female. This imbalance is consistent across all major platforms, reflecting broader trends in digital engagement across the country.

Facebook remains the dominant platform

Facebook continues to be the most widely used social media platform in Bangladesh. Meta's advertising data reveals that Facebook had 52.90 million users in Bangladesh at the start of 2024, which is equivalent to 30.4 percent of the total population. This number also represents 68.4 percent of Bangladesh's total internet users, highlighting Facebook's pervasive influence in the country's digital landscape.

Facebook's user growth over the past year has been substantial, with the platform's potential advertising reach increasing by 9.7 million users between January 2023 and January 2024. However, recent data shows a decline in Facebook's ad audience, with the number of users marketers could reach dropping by 5.2 million between October 2023 and January 2024. It is important to stress that these advertising reach figures are not directly equivalent to active user data, and fluctuations in ad reach may not reflect changes in overall user engagement.

Despite these variations, Facebook's ad reach provides valuable insights into the platform's influence. By the start of 2024, 38.9 percent of Bangladesh's "eligible" population (those aged 13 and above) were Facebook users. Among the platform's users, 65.8 percent were male and 34.2 percent were female, mirroring the broader gender divide seen across social media in Bangladesh.

YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram trends

YouTube remains a key player in Bangladesh's social media ecosystem. Google's advertising data indicates that YouTube had 33.60 million users in the country as of January 2024, equivalent to 19.3 percent of the total population and 43.4 percent of the total internet user base. Like Facebook, YouTube experienced fluctuations in its user reach. The platform's ad audience decreased by 800,000 users (-2.3 percent) between early 2023 and 2024, while remaining steady between October 2023 and January 2024. In terms of gender distribution, YouTube's audience in Bangladesh was 58.8 percent male and 41.2 percent female.

TikTok has also become a significant social media platform in Bangladesh. ByteDance's data for early 2024 shows that TikTok had 37.36 million users aged 18 and above, representing 31.1 percent of the adult population and 48.3 percent of the local internet user base. Like other platforms, TikTok's user base is predominantly male, with 64.3 percent of users being male and 35.7 percent female.

Instagram, while not as widely used as Facebook or YouTube, showed significant growth over the past year. Meta's advertising tools indicate that Instagram had 6.50 million users in Bangladesh as of early 2024, an increase of 46.1 percent since the previous year. This equates to 3.7 percent of the total population and 8.4 percent of the country's internet users. Similar to other platforms, Instagram's user base is predominantly male, with men accounting for 69.1 percent of its users.

Other platforms: LinkedIn, Facebook Messenger, and X (Twitter)

LinkedIn, Facebook Messenger, and X (formerly Twitter) also maintain notable user bases in Bangladesh. LinkedIn's data indicates that the platform had 8.00 million registered members in early 2024, equivalent to 4.6 percent of the total population. The platform's audience is 70.2 percent male and 29.8 percent female. Facebook Messenger, another key platform in Meta's portfolio, reached 28.30 million users, representing 16.3 percent of the total population and 36.6 percent of the country's internet users.

X, while less widely used, saw significant growth in its ad audience over the past year. The platform's ad reach increased by 642,000 users (+61.1 percent) between early 2023 and 2024, bringing its total user base to 1.69 million. However, X's reach remains limited compared to other platforms, accounting for just 1 percent of the population.