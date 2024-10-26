Siri gets ChatGPT integration in latest iOS beta release

Apple is set to integrate ChatGPT into its voice assistant, Siri, with the upcoming iOS 18.2 update. Currently available as a developer beta, this feature is part of Apple's ongoing efforts to enhance Siri's capabilities by leveraging artificial intelligence for more complex tasks.

The iOS 18.2 update introduces Visual Intelligence, a tool that allows users to interact with ChatGPT directly through Siri. While Siri has traditionally relied on internet searches for answers, this integration enables the assistant to handle more sophisticated queries by directing them to ChatGPT. Siri can now respond to nuanced requests. However, the assistant will still rely on Google for more straightforward questions.

ChatGPT's integration is not without limitations. Apple has opted for a cautious approach by requiring Siri to seek user confirmation before passing requests to ChatGPT. Users have the option to disable this prompt for a faster response time, although Apple continues to highlight the inherent challenges with AI chatbots, such as inaccuracy and fabricated information.

To address privacy concerns, Apple has stipulated that OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, is only allowed to process data for specific requests, without storing or using them to train AI models. For those with an OpenAI account, data will be stored in their ChatGPT history, though users are not required to create an account to use this feature.

Beyond verbal interactions, the Visual Intelligence feature in iOS 18.2 brings a new dimension to Siri's functionality. By activating the camera view, users can access ChatGPT's analytical capabilities on images, similar to Google Lens. This allows Siri to analyse objects, identify scenes, and even suggest solutions to visual problems. Although the feature provides new capabilities, Apple advises that users regard its outputs as starting points rather than definitive answers, acknowledging the well-documented tendency of AI tools to produce speculative results.