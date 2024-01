Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has recently been released in Bangladesh.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has recently been released in Bangladesh.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has a 4,500 mAh battery, 6.4-inch AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate, Exynos 2200 chipset, 8GB RAM, and 128 GB memory. It also has a 50MP high-resolution lens, a 12MP ultra-wide, a 8MP tele, and 10MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is available in Mint and Graphite colours. It is available at BDT 1,09,999.