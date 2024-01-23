Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Our first impression

Samsung has recently launched its S24 lineup at the galaxy unpacked event on 17 January 2024. We had a chance to get our hands on the device exclusively and here's what we thought of it in terms of first impressions:

Design: Galaxy S24 Ultra has similar looks to the S23 Ultra and comes in Titanium Black and Titanium Grey. It also has a very narrow bezel and titanium frame making it aesthetic in design.

Display: While curved screens of S23 ultra were treasured, Samsung has replaced curved screens with 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED flat display. This change is likely due to the vulnerability of the curved screens which is prone to getting a crack at the side of the devices. It features a WQHD+ resolution display and IP68 water and dust resistance. Also, this is the first time that any galaxy device comes with a Ultra-Wideband (UWB) antenna. With 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, the device feels more light to use.

Camera: Galaxy S24 Ultra has quad rear camera setup on the back, 200MP with f/1.7 (wide), 50MP (periscope telephoto) and 5x optical zoom, 10MP with f/2.4 (telephoto) and 3x optical zoom, and 12MP with f/2.2 (ultrawide). S24 allows 8K videos with optical 5x zoom. The device also has a selfie shooter of 12MP f/2.2 (wide) and a 4K video recording feature.

Technical and battery: The most anticipated Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is available on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 5,000 mAh battery with both wired and wireless charging options.

Galaxy AI: Embedding AI into the galaxy devices has been a long plan for Samsung as it included some interesting features on S24 Ultra.

Live call and chat translation: This feature will assist in breaking the language barrier as the call translation will support 15 languages meanwhile, the chat translation will support 35 languages.

Circle to search: Samsung galaxy S24 lineup will have exclusive access to Google's circle to search option through AI which is yet to be released on any other devices except premium devices like Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 pro.

Smart voice recorder: Perfect for meeting minutes, this feature will summarise any conversations and provide a summary as well as translation.

Web assist: This feature will summarise an entire article into bullet points.

Samsung has also announced that it would provide 7 years of security updates as well as 7 generations of OS upgrades starting with the Galaxy S24 series which was previously 5 years.

While the price of S24 Ultra is 1,299 USD, the price on the Bangladeshi market is yet to be fixed. Pre-orders of the Galaxy S24 Ultra are expected to begin from 25 January. Pre-ordering the device will also provide a cashback of 15,000 BDT.