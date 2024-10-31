Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Thu Oct 31, 2024 03:55 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 31, 2024 04:06 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Russia fines Google $20 decillion—that's more than the entire world's GDP

If you're hearing that amount for the first time, that's probably because that kind of money doesn't exist in the world.
Tech & Startup Desk
Thu Oct 31, 2024 03:55 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 31, 2024 04:06 PM
The fine will continue to accumulate unless Google reverses its decision to block these channels
The fine will continue to accumulate unless Google reverses its decision to block these channels. Image: Tech & Startup Desk

A Russian court has imposed an extraordinary $20 decillion fine on Google for restricting access to 17 YouTube channels owned by local Russian networks, a penalty that dramatically exceeds Google's $2 trillion market value and even the World Bank's estimated global GDP of around $100 trillion. The fine will continue to accumulate unless Google reverses its decision to block these channels, according to a report from Russian news outlet RBC.

The dispute, which began in 2020, centres on YouTube's removal of Tsargrad TV, a pro-Russian channel, following US-imposed sanctions on its owner. In response, a Russian court initially imposed a daily fine of 100,000 rubles (approximately £830), with the amount set to double weekly if unpaid. However, the situation escalated in 2022 when YouTube blocked additional Russian channels in response to Russia's military actions in Ukraine, prompting a lawsuit from 17 channels and leading to the court's latest astronomical penalty.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Ivan Morozov, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs, stated that "Google was called by a Russian court to administrative liability under Art. 13.41 of the Administrative Offenses Code for removing channels on the YouTube platform." He added that the court has mandated Google restore the blocked channels to avoid further financial penalties.

In its latest earnings call, Google addressed ongoing legal complications in Russia, noting that it "does not believe these ongoing legal matters will have a material adverse effect." However, if Google fails to comply with the court's ruling within the next nine months, the daily fine will double, further compounding the already vast financial figure. Google, which shuttered its Russian office in 2022 after the authorities seized over $100 million in assets, remains resolute despite the mounting pressure.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ফুটবল

দেশে ফিরল চ্যাম্পিয়ন নারী ফুটবল দল 

দেশে ফেরা বিজয়ী ফুটবলারদের বরণ করতে বিমানবন্দরে উপস্থিত হয়েছেন বাফুফের শীর্ষ কর্মকর্তারা, উপস্থিত হয়েছেন সাধারণ মানুষও।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক ভূমিমন্ত্রী সাইফুজ্জামানের অর্থপাচারের অনুসন্ধানে সিআইডি

৫ মিনিট আগে